Lawsuits: The Game Wants $20 Million From Viacom For Casting ‘Thirsty﻿’ Sex Abuse Suit Winner﻿

The Game Says Viacom Owes Him $20 Million For Casting ‘Unstable’ Bachelorette

In November, a jury awarded Priscilla Rainey, who appeared as a contestant on The Game’s reality dating show “She’s Got Game,” $6 million in punitive damages and $1.1 million in compensatory damages against The Game after she accused him of exposing her privates and molesting her in front of a crowd on stage. Now The Game is saying Viacom should pay that up and more for casting the looney bachelorette.

In documents acquired by TMZ, The Game is saying a doctor that evaluated contestants before the show knew Priscilla was a little ‘crazy’ but, they went ahead and put her on set any way, “for ratings”.

According to the suit, the doctor said … “In moments of jealousy, [Rainey’s] normal composure dissolves, leaving her to acting out of control.”

The Game also cites in the suit that Prisicilla has a long criminal record, including aggravated battery and several other felony charges. Something else the network ignored. Game feels like he could have avoided this thirsty broad all together is Viacom just did their job instead of thinking about show ratings.

Does it sound like he has a good case?

