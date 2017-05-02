People Think La La Was Sending Carmelo A Message With Her Met Gala Look



True or false???

Was La La’s Met Gala Look At Dig At Carmelo???

During last night’s Met Gala, La La flaunted her flawless figure in black for the 2017 Met Gala.

And while the personality was decked out in custom Thai Nguyen Atelier for the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between’s” themed occasion, fans noticed something subtle about her hands.

La La walked the carpet while rocking ritzy Lorraine Schwartz rings for the gala, but one was noticeably absent on her left ring finger. Ouch Carmelo!

Screaming @ Lala having rings on every finger but one pic.twitter.com/K33s7jVv7h — Social Justice Mage (@InejAlina) May 2, 2017

Lala really went to the Met Gala with rings on every finger except her ring finger. Iconic. — Kaldur'ahm (@MommaAfro_) May 2, 2017

Lala really wore rings on every finger but one!!! She's a true queen for that lol — Jacqueline (@Classyjacquixo) May 2, 2017

Furthermore, La La posted a photo of her Met Gala look captioned “Unbreakable.”

Unbreakable 🖤#metgala A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on May 1, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Welp!

Do YOU think La La sent Carmelo a subtle message???



More of her Met Gala look on the flip.

Getty Images