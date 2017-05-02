Poor Thang! Zendaya Has A Wardrobe Malfunction After Going Braless At Met Gala Afterparty

Zendaya Has A Nip Slip Moment After The Met Gala

Zendaya always makes a big statement when it comes to fashion and last night’s Met Gala look was no exception. But it wasn’t the brightly colored parrot printed gown that had us gawking.

Zendaya’s floral two-piece afterparty look included a cleavage plunging v neckline that encouraged her to go braless… Unfortunately, this didn’t go so well, as photogs caught Zendaya in the midst of a nip slip. We did our part to cover her up with our watermark, but you can see some skin in the photo below.

Do you think Zendaya should have worn a bra? How upset would you be if the paps caught you out there nip slippin like this?