Arrest That Cop: Chief Says Teen Shot In Head By Paid Leave Officer Was Not A Threat

Police Chief Says Jordan Edwards And Friends Were Driving Away, Not “Aggressively” Toward Officers

The narrative around the scene that left 15-year-old Jordan Edwards with a police bullet in his head is now changing.

Earlier we reported that the teen was shot while riding in the passenger side of a car, driven by his brother. The teens were attempting to leave a chaotic party when officers let off bullets in the direction of their vehicle. In the original police report, the officers stated that the car was driving “in reverse”, towards them, in an “aggressive manner”.

Today, the police chief says that was a lie.

NY Times reports Jonathan Haber, the police chief, told reporters at a news conference on Monday afternoon that video showed the opposite. He said the officer fired when the car was “moving forward as the officers approached,” according to The Associated Press.

Wow.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s report ruled the death a homicide caused by a “rifle wound” to the head. The Edwards family lawyer, Lee Merritt says this is proof enough to arrest the trigger-happy cop.

“They have a dead child, they have the identity of the shooter, and they have no explanation for the shooting,” Mr. Merritt said. “They have more than sufficient probable cause to make an arrest.”