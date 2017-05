Rih’s Pretty Toes Melted The Internet

Only hot ting Rih-Rih could melt the internet with her screen lick-worthy toes (and stunning white polish) that sent Twitter savages into a thirsty tizzy for the millionth time and proved yet again that she’s QUEEN of effortless (and unforgettable) Met Gala slays.

Peep the hilarious chaos over Rih’s gorgeous toes on the flip.