Preciousness: Joseline Finally Drops Photos Of Her And Stevie J’s Baby Bonnie Bella

Preciousness: Meet Bonnie Bella Jordan

Last night, Joseline Hernandez got personal on VH1, walking viewers down the road of her final weeks of pregnancy on a special about baby Bonnie Bella’s delivery.

The special must have made the Puerto Rican Princess feel gratuitous, because she shared some images of she and Stevie’s little girl for fans.

Check her out.

Look at that little pretty face. Who do you think Stevie’s 7th child looks like more? Mommy or daddy?

Here’s another video of baby Bonnie Bella.

“You’re an amazing, beautiful young lady. You are so smart, look at you”. You can tell Joseline is in love with her precious Bonnie! How adorable.