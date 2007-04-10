Taryn Manning: John Singleton Hustled This Ho

Posted by Bossip Staff

Taryn Manning, who played the prostitute, Nola, in the movie Hustle & Flow supposedly says to Stuff Magazine:

“The one thing that sucked was that our contracts weren’t really honored by John Singleton,” she said. “Everyone thinks I’m so loaded from Hustle & Flow, and it’s such a joke because the guy completely d**ked us over.”



I don’t know why, but this sounds a little fishy…is she the only one that didn’t get paid?? Why isn’t anyone else talking?

Do you think this is True or False???

