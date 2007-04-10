Taryn Manning: John Singleton Hustled This Ho
- By Bossip Staff
Posted by Bossip Staff
Taryn Manning, who played the prostitute, Nola, in the movie Hustle & Flow supposedly says to Stuff Magazine:
“The one thing that sucked was that our contracts weren’t really honored by John Singleton,” she said. “Everyone thinks I’m so loaded from Hustle & Flow, and it’s such a joke because the guy completely d**ked us over.”
I don’t know why, but this sounds a little fishy…is she the only one that didn’t get paid?? Why isn’t anyone else talking?
Do you think this is True or False???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.