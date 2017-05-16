Congrats! Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Renew Their Vows In Turks And Caicos

- By Bossip Staff
In white folks news…

Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Renew Their Vows

An RHOA O.G. and her NFL hubby recently reaffirmed their love. Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann took to an exotic locale this week to renew their vows after six years of matrimony.

Over Mother’s Day Weekend, Kim and Kroy alongside their six kids posed on a beach for the romantic ceremony in Turks and Caicos.

“I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet! I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good!” wrote Kim on Instagram.

Kim also wore a ball gown while riding a horse…

and then showed off that baaaaawdy while topless in the water.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

The cameras for Kim’s show “Don’t Be Tardy” surely caught the footage, so be on the lookout for it next season.

What do YOU think about Kim and Kroy renewing their vows???

View this post on Instagram

Life is but a dream ❤️

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

More photos on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

I'd go to the end of the earth for you ❤️

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

View this post on Instagram

❤❤❤ my boys 5, 4 and 3 yrs old!

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

