Congrats! Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Renew Their Vows In Turks And Caicos

In white folks news…

Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Renew Their Vows

An RHOA O.G. and her NFL hubby recently reaffirmed their love. Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann took to an exotic locale this week to renew their vows after six years of matrimony.

Over Mother’s Day Weekend, Kim and Kroy alongside their six kids posed on a beach for the romantic ceremony in Turks and Caicos.

“I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet! I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good!” wrote Kim on Instagram.

Kim also wore a ball gown while riding a horse…

and then showed off that baaaaawdy while topless in the water.

The cameras for Kim’s show “Don’t Be Tardy” surely caught the footage, so be on the lookout for it next season.

What do YOU think about Kim and Kroy renewing their vows???

