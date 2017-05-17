Karrueche Hangs With Niecy Nash, Kisses Christina Milian, And More [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Damn!!!!!! Move!!! Shit!!!!! @karrueche @niecynash1

Your girl, Karrueche, is blowing up in Hollyweird and making friends in high places. She was hanging with Niecy Nash this week and was filmed kissing C-Milli on Breezy’s birthday. BTW, today is Karrueche’s birthday today. The lil banger turns 29! So, happy birthday Karrueche!

Turn the pages for the kiss…

