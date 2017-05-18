BREAKING: At Least 1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Times Square Pedestrians

Times Square Car Crashes Kills One Person

UPDATE: 22 people were injured in the crash.

At least one person is dead and estimated 22 are injured after a driver plowed into pedestrians on Times Square.

According to The New York Daily News, a 26-year-old Bronx man is in custody after his out of control vehicle vaulted a sidewalk and plowed into a group of pedestrians.

And while witnesses initially thought it might have been a targeted terror attack, but police said the incident does not appear to be terror-related.

The driver is believed to have prior DUI records.

This story is still developing…

