Updated* House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Shot At Virginia Park

Steve Scalise Shot At Virginia Park

A high ranking congressman has been shot in a reported array of 50 to 100 bullets. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot in the hip when an active shooter opened fire, reports The New York Daily News.

Scalise and other House Republicans were at an Alexandria, Virginia baseball field on the 400 block of East Monroe St. practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game when the shooter fired with a semi-automatic weapon.

Details are skimpy but the gunman is reportedly in custody.

As many as 5 other people were wounded.

NBC News: Two Capitol Police officers shot and Rep. Scalise is believed to be in stable condition sources tell @AlexNBCNews https://t.co/1qDkB4a970 — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 14, 2017

This story is still developing…

Update

The shooter is identified as a James T. Hodgekinson. The 66-year-old, who was killed by police on the scene, was a “Trump hating, Bernie Sanders supporter, according to Daily Mail.

Hodgekinson reportedly let off 100 rounds of ammo leaving five people injured, including House majority leader Steve Scalise. Scalise was deemed critical by hospital staff this afternoon after he was released from emergency surgery on his hip.

More details to come.