Breaking: “Be Safe Tho” Taxstone Pleads Guilty To Gun Charges From T.I. Concert Shooting

Popular Podcast Host Facing 20 Years

Taxstone has pled guilty to federal gun charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a T.I. concert in New York City last year.

The internet raconteur – real name Daryl Campbell – appeared in Manhattan Federal Court Thursday with his attorney, Kenneth Montgomery to enter his guilty pleas to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving a gun through interstate commerce.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $400,000 fine when he’s sentenced.

The feds have called Taxstone a “danger to the community,” a flight risk and said that they had a witness who would testify that they saw Taxstone murder Ronald “Banga” McPhatter on the night in question.

The “Tax Season” host has as been held without bail since January in connection with the deadly T.I. shooting, which left Troy Ave’s bodyguard McPhatter dead, and several others wounded.

The government said it was Taxstone’s gun that was used to kill McPhatter, and as a two-time felon, it was illegal for him to have the gun in the first place.

Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave was charged with attempted murder and weapons charges in connection with that shooting, but has maintained that he wrestled the gun from an unknown person after witnessing McPhatter’s murder right in front of him.

The feds have said they have a witness who will testify that they saw the self-proclaimed gang member fatally shoot McPhatter, who was rapper Troy Ave’s best friend and bodyguard. And what’s more, they said Taxstone said on his popular podcast “Tax Season” that if he saw Troy Ave., he would shoot him.