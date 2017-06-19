Let That Box Breave: Amber Rose Says Her Bush Hasn’t Been Beat Since 2016

Amber Rose Says She Hasn’t Had Sex In 2017

Amber Rose is clapping back at people who think because of her sex-positive stance, she’s slutting it up and sleeping around. Muva who recently bared her bushy box on Instagram told fans that despite what they think, she’s not “having orgies”, instead she’s so busy that she “doesn’t have time for penis.”

“When the world thinks you have Orgies all day and mad dudes because ur sexually confident and body positive but really you’re a full-time mom/ businesswoman and literally have no time for penis,” wrote Amb on Instagram.



People, of COURSE, don’t believe her and they’ve been going CRAZY in her comments section.

“No one believes this,” wrote one.

“Biggest lie of 2017 @amberrose has not had sex all year long not even once….. come on!” added another.

Mind you Amber was dating DWTS’ Val Chmerkovskiy at the end of 2016 but they split in early February.

Do YOU think Amber rose garden isn’t getting pruned???