FX Networks Hosts Screening For John Singleton’s New Drama Series Snowfall [PHOTOS]

June 30, 2017, FX Networks hosted an advance screening of John Singleton’s new drama series Snowfall in Dallas. As thousands were in town for the annual MegaFest conference, guests began lining up 2 hours before the screening. A number of influencers attended including Malik Yoba (Actor), radio personality GRIFF (Erica Campbell Morning Show), Kaela Davis (Dallas Wings), actress Taja V. Simpson (“Tales”), Snoop Robinson (Writer/director of SRG Entertainment) and Bo-Talley Williams (Black Pearl Entertainment).

After the screening, K104FM radio personality Bay Bay moderated a Q&A with co-creators John Singleton and Dave Andron along with cast members Isaiah John, Angela Lewis, Michael Hyatt, and Juan Javier Cardenas. Hit the flip for photos!

#SnowfallFX premieres Wednesday, July 5th at 10/9c on @FXNetworks.