Venus Williams Breaks﻿ Silence: Says She’s “Devastated” About Fatal Car Crash Victim﻿

Venus Williams Releases Statement About Fatal Car Crash

Venus Williams released a somber Facebook post regarding her involvement in a car accident that killed a 78 year-old-man. Unfortunately, Venus was named responsible for the man’s death and the injuries his wife endured.

I am devasted and heartbroken by this accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers.

Venus was named in a lawsuit over the incident, we reported the details earlier. Linda Barson, the wife of the passenger who suffered and lost his life is naming Venus in the suit and is expecting unspecified damages pain and suffering, family, lost wages, medical and funeral expenses. The Barson’s were wed for 33 years and sadly, Mrs. Barson had to watch her husband die on her 69th birthday.

Jesus take the wheel.