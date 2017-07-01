You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie: Lauren London Doesn’t Care If Y’all Don’t Like Her Bawdy

Lauren London Shuts Down Everyone Who’s Been Criticizing Her Body

“I’m a woman, and I like french fries, and I like pizza, and I like burgers” YAAASSSSS, LO!

Lauren was a guest host on CBS’ The Talk on Friday and discussed the incident she dealt with a few months back when she revealed her post-baby body at a Laker game with her right hand man Nipsey Hussle. There were pictures floating around of the LA girl scrumptiously filling out her jeans, to which the internet decided to bash to no avail.

Ms. London was not quiet during the time of the Twitter harassers, and now spoke out about how she really feels about the incident, and people shaming her body in general. She had just given birth super recently before the photo op, and labels that as “God’s work,” aka, she has better ish to do than listen to y’all bash her online.

Lauren’s self love is at one hunnid, and we love her for that. She said she’s not going to stop eating or doing things she enjoys just to get the approval of others. *snaps* we’re right behind you, sis.