At The Tender Age Of 46…Kenya Moore Is Ready To Tote A Gut Full Of Her Express Hubby Marc Daly

Kenya Moore Details Family Plans With Husband Marc Daly

Congratulations but, Fans of RHOA’s are scratching their heads at Kenya Moore’s recent nuptials. Are they real? She tells People.com, yes! She and her hubby Marc are the REAL DEAL and she says they’re ready to procreate.

Kenya, on why she kept Marc a “secret”:

He didn’t sign up for this world, I did,” Moore explained. “Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person – immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, ‘This is about me and you — it’s not about me or you.’ He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him.

Kenya confirms Marc is not a gold-digger, he just wants her heart.

“That’s why I fell in love with him. For him, it’s about being my protector and my best friend — not being someone that stands next to me, but someone who supports me and is okay with being behind me sometimes. He doesn’t want my money, he doesn’t want my fame, he doesn’t want my success — he just wants my heart, and he has it.”

On trying to get a gut full of her husband, Kenya says: