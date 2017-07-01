Let Ayesha Eat Cake: Steph Curry Just Signed The Richest Deal In NBA History

Steph Curry Signed A 5-Year Extension With The Warriors For $201 Million

Secure the bag alert: Steph Curry is really out here.

Curry has become the first player in NBA history to sign a supermax contract, or a contract that crosses the $200M mark: $201 million for a five-year commitment. Golden State general manager Bob Myers said that the Warriors will finalize the contract once the free-agency moratorium ends this Thursday.

This is a biiiiig jump for Curry, who’s last deal was a four-year contract for $44 million. He was one free agent this time around that fans and NBA insiders alike had no doubt would stay in his beloved Golden State.

Golden State owner Joe Lacob said prior to news of the supermax contract, “I know he wants to be here and we want him here. So I do not anticipate any issues with him staying…We’re going to do whatever it takes to keep Steph here and happy,” and it looks like they did just that. This four-time NBA All-Star ain’t going nowhere.

Raise your hand if you’d take $201 million to stay right where you are.