No Luck If You Buck: Young Buck Is Tight Hov Dropped ‘4:44’ On The Same Day As His Album
Rule number one: never put out an album the same day as Jay.
Southern rapper Young Buck took to Instagram this weekend to express frustrations about his album coming out on the same day as the long-awaited ‘4:44.’ He started his rant off with, “next time you see me dropping an album, get out my way dude” and proceeded to express his disdain for the overshadowing his release got.
The video is comical, and includes Buck yelling, “get out my mothaf***in’ way, Jay” because he’s legit really upset. Everyone in the music industry pretty much agrees to move around Jay and not expect Jay to move around them, but apparently Buck didn’t get the memo. Even 21 Savage’s manager expressed their team’s concern for dropping the same day as Hov, eventually moving their release to another unannounced date.
We know you wanna get in in, Buck–but next time, push the album back. Or forward. Or scrap the whole ting…just know it ain’t wise to drop on Jay day.