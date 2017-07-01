No Luck If You Buck: Young Buck Is Tight Hov Dropped ‘4:44’ On The Same Day As His Album

Young Buck Knows Dropping An Album The Same Day As Jay Z Aint A Good Look

Rule number one: never put out an album the same day as Jay.

Southern rapper Young Buck took to Instagram this weekend to express frustrations about his album coming out on the same day as the long-awaited ‘4:44.’ He started his rant off with, “next time you see me dropping an album, get out my way dude” and proceeded to express his disdain for the overshadowing his release got.

#PublicServiceAnnouncement😂😂😂!!! NOW GO GRAB #10ToesDown👣 AVAILABLE NOW🔥🔥🔥🔥!!!!! #linkinbio📲💻 A post shared by Young Buck (@buckshotz) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

The video is comical, and includes Buck yelling, “get out my mothaf***in’ way, Jay” because he’s legit really upset. Everyone in the music industry pretty much agrees to move around Jay and not expect Jay to move around them, but apparently Buck didn’t get the memo. Even 21 Savage’s manager expressed their team’s concern for dropping the same day as Hov, eventually moving their release to another unannounced date.

Funny story….our original album date was 6/30 🤣 u can imagine my face when hearing what was happening on 6/30 😐😳😵🤢 #IssaAlbum — #IssaAlbum 7717 (@keiopensdoors) June 30, 2017

We know you wanna get in in, Buck–but next time, push the album back. Or forward. Or scrap the whole ting…just know it ain’t wise to drop on Jay day.