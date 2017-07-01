What’s Their Muthaf***in Names? Twitter Refuses To Accept Rumi And Sir As Carter Twins’ Titles

Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Twitter Reacts Incredulously To Jay Z And Beyoncé’s Twins’ Names

As much as Beyoncé and JAY-Z are loved, they can’t seem to name their children in peace.

Here at BOSSIP, we’ve been affectionately calling the twins “Blueprint 1 and Blueprint 2” for several months in anticipation of their arrival.

Yesterday, news finally broke that the Carters would be addressing their new fraternal twins Rumi and Sir.

And just like when Blue Ivy’s name was announced to the world, haters let a collective groan rumble from their pit of their bitter gullets.

Rumi and Sir… I….. Shawn Jr and Sasha DESERVED pic.twitter.com/cHIlKv6i5N — Earring Backs (@MarcoMinach) June 30, 2017

However…

Rumi means beauty in Japanese. And Sir is an honorific address. Rumi and Sir Carter. pic.twitter.com/1SESmxZ529 — LeighK. (@ThePrimadonna_k) June 30, 2017

