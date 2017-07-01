Where’s Swizz? Mashonda And Alicia Keys Peacefully Party Together In Berlin [Video]

Mashonda And Alicia Keys Club Together In Germany

The side-chick saga that led to Swizz Beats’ divorce from Mashonda and marriage to Alicia Keys is beyond water under the bridge at this point.

So much so, in fact, that Mashonda and Alicia’s relationship goes well beyond cordial and mature into an all-out firendship at this point.

Alicia and Mashonda have both gone on record to praise their blended family preciousness and talk about how they were all able to mature to get things working functionally for the kids…but we’ve never seen these two just chilling one-on-one without any of the boys or Swizz around.

But, as both ladies were in Berlin last night for Swizz’s “No Comission” Art Event, the two decided to hit a spot together and rock out to Kendrick Lamar.

#thedeancollection #Berlin #thefam #turnt #summer2017 #nocommission #travelher06 A post shared by Mashonda (@mashondatifrere) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Welp good for them! We definitely don’t want to tell all the adulterers out there that they’re on the right track…but things certainly worked out swimmingly for this trio. Unless Mashonda is on some secret mission to get close enough to Alicia to end her life and not be implicated…but it LOOKS like everyone is cool.

Ladies, if you lost your marriage this way, do you think you could kick it in VIP with your ex-husband’s lover-turned-new wife years on down the road?

