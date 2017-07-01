Beantown Bigot: Boston Cop Suspended 6 Months Without Pay For Racist Video “Black People Have Met Their Match”

Image via Timothy Tai for The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Boston Police Officer Suspended Over Racist Video

The BostonHerald is reporting that 4 1/2 year veteran piece of s#!t Officer Joseph DeAngelo Jr has been suspended without pay for 6 month after a he distributed a racist video to his buddies for s#its and giggles.

Apparently this is the stuff that Officer DeAngelo finds hilarious. No surprise there, he is Boston cop. We already know how THEY get down.

@bostonpolice officer Joseph DeAngelo Jr. wrote a letter of apology after making a "racially insensitive" video. #Boston pic.twitter.com/cQXkCMYZRM — Jan Ransom (@Jan_Ransom) June 29, 2017

Subsequent to his suspension, DeAngelo wrote this fake azz “apology” letter.

Police Commissioner William B. Evans seems more than satisfied that it’s genuine and heartfelt…

“It was clear from Officer DeAngelo’s interview that he feels significant remorse for his actions and now realizes the impact this video has had on our community,” Evans said. “Officer DeAngelo readily admitted to the conduct and has fully taken responsibility for his actions.”

There is no way that DeAngelo should be welcomed back to a badge and a gun after an incident like this. There is ZERO room for any level of racism in a police force that has the power to dictate the life and death of Black citizens.

F**k ’em.