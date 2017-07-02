Where Is Kim Porter? Diddy Says There Is No Baby Mama Hierarchy

(Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

Diddy Kills The Notion That Kim Porter Came “First”

Diddy’s got six kids with three different women and last week Kim Porter let it all hang out about how she once refused to see Sarah Chapman as part of her family. Some folks seemed to even to take the post as her saying she was there “FIRST” but Diddy killed that whole idea during a visit to Wendy Williams this week, where he claims he met Kim and Sarah the same here.

Fast forward to 6:40 to get to the heart of the matter.

“I met all of them in the same year, so I’ve known all of them in the same amount of time — but we were friends.”
“I wasn’t running around through my career and every couple of years just being with a new person. These are people that were my friends.”
“Then I would get my heart broken and then my friend would be there, and I would fall in love with my friend, and then I would get my heart broken.”

So is the mic officially dropped on this matter?

Hit the flip for photos of Diddy with both!

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 03: Sean Combs and Sarah Chapman attend the Ladylike Foundation's 9th Annual Women Of Excellence Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Model Kim Porter and recording artist Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend Sean "Diddy" Combs' Exclusive Birthday Celebration on November 21, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

