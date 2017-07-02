Fishy Business: Dirty Dog Derek Fisher Charged With DUI For Los Angeles Crash

Derek Fisher Charged With Two Counts Of DUI For June 4th Crash

On June 4th, Derek Fisher was arrested after he lost control of a Cadillac Escalade, flipping the vehicle at 3AM on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles. His girlfriend Gloria Govan was in the passenger seat, but neither of them nor anyone else was injured in the accident. Luckily the car had an OnStar system that connected them to highway patrol within seconds, and audio shows Gloria letting them know everything is fine.

Not so surprisingly, this crash happened because Fisher was driving while smaaaackkkeddd. He was charged with two counts of DUI for this incident and if convicted, could face up to 6 months in jail–however, this is Fisher’s first offense, so he likely wont even make it behind bars.

These two got very lucky to experience such an intense crash and be able to walk away from the scene scratch-free, though the Escalade can’t say the same. Fisher has since been seen out and about in LA and is adamant that he will never make this kind of mistake again.