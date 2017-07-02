Isn’t He Married? Felon Bae Jeremy Meeks Caught Creepin’ On Yacht With Topshop Heiress
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Felon Bae Jeremy Meeks Messing With British Heiress Chloe Green
Well this is messy… Jeremy Meeks is out of prison and wreaking havoc on his marriage. Daily Mail published a gang of photos of Meeks kissing and rubbing all over billonaire heiress Chloe Green while vacationing in Turkey.
While Meeks didn’t post any photos with Chloe, opting instead for solo shots from the vacation, Chloe seemed to respond directly to the controversy with her post’s caption. “Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate.”
Apparently she didn’t want too much hate though because she turned off the comments!
In the meantime, Meeks’ wife Melissa still includes mention of him as her husband in her social media bios…
Hit the flip for more
SplashNews/Instagram