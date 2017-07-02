Isn’t He Married? Felon Bae Jeremy Meeks Caught Creepin’ On Yacht With Topshop Heiress

Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate @jmeeksofficial @jimjordanphotography ❤ A post shared by .Cjg.com (@chloegreen5) on Jul 1, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

Felon Bae Jeremy Meeks Messing With British Heiress Chloe Green

Well this is messy… Jeremy Meeks is out of prison and wreaking havoc on his marriage. Daily Mail published a gang of photos of Meeks kissing and rubbing all over billonaire heiress Chloe Green while vacationing in Turkey.

While Meeks didn’t post any photos with Chloe, opting instead for solo shots from the vacation, Chloe seemed to respond directly to the controversy with her post’s caption. “Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate.”

Apparently she didn’t want too much hate though because she turned off the comments!

A great start to an amazing week !!! Here I come #bodrum #turkey #palmalifebodrum A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

All things are possible !!! #bodrum #turkey #boatlife A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

A little afternoon activity … Yeeeeee @jimjordanphotography A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

In the meantime, Meeks’ wife Melissa still includes mention of him as her husband in her social media bios…

SplashNews/Instagram