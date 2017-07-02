Big B’s Bish: Young Thug’s Back Baby, And He’s Already Begun Baking Up ‘Barter 7’

Young Thug Is In The Studio, And His Next Project Could Be ‘Barter 7’

One of Young Thug’s most frequent producers Wheezy posted a photo on Instagram this weekend with Thug adorned with the caption, “BARTER 7.” He just released his latest project ‘Beautiful Thugger Girls’ a few weeks ago, but it seems Jeffrey is already back to work on his next mixtape.

BARTER 7 A post shared by 💔 A V E (@wheezyx5) on Jul 1, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

The prelude to this supposed next project, ‘Barter 6’ was released in 2015 and followed an extremely controversial release. The initial title was ‘Carter 6,’ because Thugger wanted to release that before Lil Wayne had the chance to release his highly-anticipated ‘Tha Carter V.’ Due to threats of legal action, Thug swiftly swapped the C for a B, and there you have ‘Barter 6.’ This isn’t the last time Jeffrey would anger others with his album titles, either–for his last album release, he dropped the “easy breezy” from ‘Beautiful Thugger Girls’ due to complaints from CoverGirl.

Because it’s only been a month since we last got music from the self-proclaimed New Tupac, if ‘Barter 7’ is really happening it’s most likely in the beginning stages. Many of Thug’s diehard fans and general music lovers alike consider ‘Barter 6’ to be a new-age classic, so the follow-up is undoubtedly highly anticipated.

Thugger said before that he was “paying homage” and since Lil Wayne had already done Carter 1-5, he would continue with Carter (well, Barter) 6-10, and it looks like he’s actually keeping that promise. He’s known to crank out music pretty quickly, so hopefully we can expect this next project before the end of the year.