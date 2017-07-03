LHHATL Mimi Faust Says THIS Is Why She Can Never Forgive Joseline Hernandez

Chitchatter…

Mimi Faust Reveals Joseline Hernandez’ Lies

Mimi Faust is 100% serious about keeping herself and her daughter FAR away from Joseline Hernandez. The #LHHATL star who previously filed a restraining order against the Puerto Rican Princess recently chatted with IceCreamConvos to further explain why.

According to Mimi, it was the allegations that Joseline made accusing Stevie J of molesting their daughter that REALLY sent her over the edge. Before Steebie and Joseline reconciled Joseline posted and deleted accusations that Stevie and his father were inappropriately touching Eva Giselle Jordan.

That lead to a 90-day investigation and experts offering to give Eva a forensic exam to see if she’d been touched or penetrated.

“It was more than that,” said Mimi. She then sent Child Protective Services to my home. I had a 90-day investigation with the state of Georgia. They came into my home, they searched my cabinets, they went through all of my stuff wanted to see if these were proper living conditions for a child. She said I knew about the abuse. It was incredible.”

“They wanted to give my daughter a forensic investigation,” she added. “That means they wanted to have a doctor look at my daughter’s private parts to see if she had been touched, penetrated.”

Mimi also pointed out the multiple times Joseline’s lied on Steebie in fits of rage…

“Every time she gets mad, she threatens to expose him—he’s gay, he’s a drug addict, he’s this, he’s that,” said Mimi. “Every single time she gets upset with him. She says something out of her mouth to tear him down and ruin him. It’s the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen.”

and revealed that Joseline paid her niece $2500 to lie and say the molestation story was true.

“My niece, my flesh and blood, my brother’s daughter, she kicked it off but my niece didn’t have a following. So when she kicked it off, she contacted her [Joseline]. […] She put the lighter fluid on the flame and then she added her two cents in about his father and everything. It was just disgusting. She also paid my niece $2500 to testify in court. She paid my niece $2500 to say this in court.”

WOWWWWW! Can you believe the lengths that Joseline allegedly went to???

