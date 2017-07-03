#Himonade: MORE Hilarious Memes From Pop-Pop Hov’s Messy “4:44” Album
By Bossip Staff
The internet is STILL in shambles over pop-pop Hov’s deliciously messy “4:44” album and the shocking revelation that he CHEATED ON BEYONCE that sparked an endless wave of hilariously petty memes across the whole entire music galaxy.
Peep more of the FUNNIEST memes inspired by Hov’s deliciously messy new album.
