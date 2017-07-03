Florida Crazies: Escaped Inmate In Bra And Panties Wrestled To The Ground By Police Dog

Image via Getty/Bill Diodato/Mihajlo Maricic/EyeEm

Half Naked Florida Inmate Captured By Police Dog

For some of you sick sumbishes this probably sounds like a fetish that you have in your pervy browser history, however, it’s really just another day in the sad state of Florida.

According to ClickOrlando, a 26-year-old woman prisoner was captured by a police dog after escaping from Orange County Jail through a hole in the fence.

Correctional officers found Alexandra Pablos’ jumpsuit near the out security fence Saturday night and immediately put the facility on lockdown and began searching for her with helicopters and search parties.

Ultimately, a helicopter spotted Pablos hiding at a closed business while only wearing a bra and panties. She was then wrestled to the ground, half naked, by the teethy canine cop.

Alexandra was already in jail for burglary, and it’s likely that she just doubled her sentence for trying to escape the long arm of the law.