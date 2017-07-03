Ain’t Isht Daddies? Colorado Man Shoots And Kills Son After Mistaking Him For Intruder

Colorado Man Arrested For Fatally Shooting Son He Thought Was Intruder

This is super sad. A 58-year-old Colorado man is currently facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing his son.

According to NY Post reports, Douglas County deputies arrested 58-year-old Frank Leon Huner of Sedalia on suspicion of second-degree murder. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff, Lauren Lekander says Huner dialed 911 around 10:15pm Saturday to report a shooting. Huner later said the victim was his son.

Lekander told KMGH that investigators believe the victim is Huner’s son but they are awaiting further confirmation from the coroner. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Huner has been released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Do you believe it was an accident? Or do you think he’s covering up a family feud?