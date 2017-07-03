Ain’t Isht Daddies? Colorado Man Shoots And Kills Son After Mistaking Him For Intruder

- By Bossip Staff
CHICAGO, IL - MAY 27: Crime scene tape is stretched around the front of a home where a man was shot on May 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago police have added more than 1,000 officers to the streets over the Memorial Day weekend, hoping to put a dent in crime, during what is typically one of the more violent weekends of the year. In 2016, 6 people were killed and another 65 were wounded by gun violence over the Memorial Day weekend.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Colorado Man Arrested For Fatally Shooting Son He Thought Was Intruder

This is super sad. A 58-year-old Colorado man is currently facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing his son.

According to NY Post reports, Douglas County deputies arrested 58-year-old Frank Leon Huner of Sedalia on suspicion of second-degree murder. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff, Lauren Lekander says Huner dialed 911 around 10:15pm Saturday to report a shooting. Huner later said the victim was his son.

Lekander told KMGH that investigators believe the victim is Huner’s son but they are awaiting further confirmation from the coroner. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Huner has been released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Do you believe it was an accident? Or do you think he’s covering up a family feud?

