Get Well Soon: Maria Menounos Reveals She Was Diagnosed With A Brain Tumor

Get well soon!

Maria Menounos Reveals Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Maria Menounos is recovering after having surgery to remove a brain tumor. The television host recently revealed her diagnosis to PEOPLE magazine and noted that while she was caring for her mom who has stage 4 brain cancer, she got her the startling prognosis.

“I’d been getting lightheaded on set and having headaches,” she told PEOPLE in the magazine’s exclusive new cover story. “My speech had gotten slurred and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter.”

After getting checked out her doctor told her she had a golf-ball-size meningioma brain tumor that was pushing on her facial nerves.

“It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor—and now I have one too?” said Menounos.

Menounos had a 7-hour surgery on June 8 to remove the tumor and while she still has numbness in her face, she’s expected to make a full recovery. E! News recently announced that she was stepping down from her position with them.

After her brain tumor diagnosis, Maria Menounos is stepping down from E! News: "I just want to be still for a bit." https://t.co/icnsLRYdIR pic.twitter.com/HvHgyNMDyU — E! News (@enews) July 3, 2017

Best wishes to Maria with her recovery.