Stars Hit Up “Girls Trip” VIP Screening At Essence Fest In New Orleans [Photos]

‘Girls Trip’ Essence Festival VIP Screening

To kick off this past weekend’s Essence Festival, Hello Beautiful, in partnership with Nissan and Universal Pictures, hosted a VIP red carpet screening for the new film “Girls Trip.”

Castmembers Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Larenz Tate and Kofi Siriboe were all on the scene, as well as director Malcolm Lee and producer Will Packer.

]

]

Other stars on hand to catch the screening included Issa Rae, Essence Atkins, Tank, LeToya Luckett, Elle Varner, Ty Alexander, Big Freedia, Alesha Renee, and many more.

Hit the flip for more photos:

J. Wiggins for iOne