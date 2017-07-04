Here’s What Future Has To Say About Jay-Z’s 4:44 Commentary On His Life
Is there a trap beef brewing between Future and Jay-Z over his latest album’s lyrics?
If you’ll recall, fans spotted some Future shade on “Kill Jay-Z” when Jay imagined what his kids’ upbringing might look like if he didn’t straighten up in his relationship with Beyonce:
In the Future, other n*ggas playin’ football with your son
Which, of course, most believe refers to this:
Well, Future has something to say about that. Sort of.
Future Snapped himself with a stack of cash up to his ear — an action Jay-Z proclaimed was a definite no-no on his latest album — and captioned it “U ain’t got the juice like dat.”
Well, Jigga can’t sway everyone. Least of all folks whose fatherhood situation he mocked/made an example of.
What do you think of Future’s light clapback?
