Here’s What Future Has To Say About Jay-Z’s 4:44 Commentary On His Life

Future Responds To Jay-Z's 4:44 Mention

Is there a trap beef brewing between Future and Jay-Z over his latest album’s lyrics?

If you’ll recall, fans spotted some Future shade on “Kill Jay-Z” when Jay imagined what his kids’ upbringing might look like if he didn’t straighten up in his relationship with Beyonce:

In the Future, other n*ggas playin’ football with your son

Which, of course, most believe refers to this:

Well, Future has something to say about that. Sort of.

Future Snapped himself with a stack of cash up to his ear — an action Jay-Z proclaimed was a definite no-no on his latest album — and captioned it “U ain’t got the juice like dat.”

#Future throwing shots back at #JayZ A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Well, Jigga can’t sway everyone. Least of all folks whose fatherhood situation he mocked/made an example of.

What do you think of Future’s light clapback?

