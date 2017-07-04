Savagely In Love: 21 Savage & Amber’s Bizarro Baeship Has Twitter In A Tizzy
- By Bossip Staff
21 & Amber’s Swirly Canoodleship Is Breaking Twitter
Terrifying trap rapper 21 Savage and headline-hoarding muva feminist Amber are currently embroiled in a bizarro baeship that’s sparked millions of unanswered questions, shady fan backlash and hilariously petty slander across the whole entire internet.
Peep more of the hilarious chaos over 21 & Amber’s bizarro baeship.
