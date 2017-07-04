Savagely In Love: 21 Savage & Amber’s Bizarro Baeship Has Twitter In A Tizzy

21 savage : "21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 21"

Amber rose: "I love it when you talk dirty ". pic.twitter.com/AjZYpnuq6k — Mark (@MarkWoodard18) June 27, 2017

21 & Amber’s Swirly Canoodleship Is Breaking Twitter

Terrifying trap rapper 21 Savage and headline-hoarding muva feminist Amber are currently embroiled in a bizarro baeship that’s sparked millions of unanswered questions, shady fan backlash and hilariously petty slander across the whole entire internet.

if your man dont look at you the way 21 savage looks at amber rose hes not your man pic.twitter.com/6IXt6M90vW — alex (@whosalex) June 30, 2017

Peep more of the hilarious chaos over 21 & Amber’s bizarro baeship.