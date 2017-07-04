RHOA Rumor Control: Is Eva Marcille Really Pilfering Porsha’s Peach???

Porsha Williams Responds To Eva Marcille Replacement Rumors

Porsha Williams is responding to rumors that a model stunner is taking her peach for RHOA season 10. As previously reported Eva Marcille’s reportedly been tapped to jump into the RHOA drama next season and even filmed scenes with NeNe Leakes.

Eva would be an especially interesting addition considering that she’s currently dating Atlanta politician Michael Sterling who’s vying to become Mayor of the city.

Reports of Eva’s RHOA casting also included rumors that she’s replacing either Cynthia Bailey or Porsha Williams but according to at least one of the ladies, that’s untrue.

“Chile I’m signed sealed and delivered,” wrote Porsha on Instagram.

