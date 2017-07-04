Florida Crazies: Jacksonville Man Shoots Himself In The Schlong When He Sits On Pistol
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Image via Getty
Florida Man Shoots Himself In The Penis
It never fails. There is always something terrible, traumatic or too much happening in the state of Florida.
According to a WALB report, a Jacksonville man will no longer be watching freaky adult flicks on the internet because it is very likely that he no longer has a penis.
38-year-old Cedrick Jelks sat on a pistol that was sitting on the front seat of his car and subsequently shot himself in his low-hangin’ homie.
To make matters worse, Jelks has a previous felony on his sheet for cocaine possession so this incident may land him with weapons charges. SMFH.