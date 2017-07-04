Putin Down The Hammer: Trump Is Rushin’ To Meet Fellow Pasty Ruler Vladmir Putin

Donald Trump and Vladmir Putin To Meet For The First Time Since Trump’s Presidency

This Friday, the G20 Summit will take place in Germany, and the White House just confirmed that Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladmir Putin. There were reports earlier this week that reported the two would speak on the sidelines of this summit, and their conversation is expected to revolve around conflicts in Syria and Ukraine.

This news follows the confirmation from United States intelligence reports that Russia did indeed lead a cyber attack on the 2016 election, aimed at giving Trump the advantage over Clinton. Trump has been known to speak very highly of Putin ever since he’s been in the public eye politically, but has yet to comment about meeting up with him now as president.

Other world leaders who will be at the upcoming G20 Summit include German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom Trump has unsurprisingly had disagreements with in the past.

Of course Trump and his staff have vehemently denied any collaboration with the Russian government causing him to win the election, but it will be a sight to see the two leaders together and possibly plotting against other nations’ leaders with one another.