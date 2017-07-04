Fist Pumps: Chris Christie Reopens Jersey Shore After Setting Chalky Thighs Out On Closed Beach

Today I signed my final balanced budget, delivering 2 full terms of unprecedented pension stability, fiscal responsibility & tax relief. pic.twitter.com/3oUmzENLNR — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) July 4, 2017

Chris Christie Reopens Jersey Beaches After Shutting Them Down And Opening Them Only For His People

Unpopular New Jersey governor Chris Christie announced he finally signed off on a balanced budget that would reopen government parks and beaches, including the one he was frolicking on while the rest of the state was banned from entering.

Christie had shut down the Garden State government after the state Legislature failed to pass a budget by the July 1 deadline, according to CNN. The shutdown reportedly furloughed an estimated 35,000 state workers and forced the temporary closure of state parks, beaches, recreational areas, and historic sites–which sucks because it happened to be on the weekend before July 4th.

But, that didn’t stop Christie from setting his thigh and chest meat out with his family. He sat his azz on the “shut down” beach over the weekend, while everyone else was banned. This made Jersey tax payers furious.

I want a relationship as strong as Chris Christie's beach chair…. pic.twitter.com/GOX1Y8F7KB — Chakra Khan (@spaceship_nappy) July 3, 2017

Welp! Jersey tax payers are probably a bit happier to get access to their government funded beaches, but not before Christie gets his roast. Hit the flip for more of Chris Christie and his strong AF beach chair.