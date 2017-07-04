Who Let These Hoes On iTunes: Uncle Snoop Admits He Ain’t Get Tidal To Hear ‘4:44’

Snoop Dogg Salutes Jay Z But Admits Not Having Tidal Subscription

While the excitement for Jay Z’s album escalated the closer it got, the conversations that everyone had revolved around not wanting to actually get a Tidal subscription. The streaming service has been suffering to pull subscribers from Spotify and Apple Music, and exclusives like Jay’s album (and the rest of his discography) are one of the only things driving users to the site.

Snoop D-O Double G is just like the rest of us. Not only does he not have Tidal, but explained that he doesn’t even know how it works and was searching for ‘4:44’ on iTunes until he had his friend send bootleg it for him. Even Hip Hop legends are out here bootlegging music for free.99. Poor Jay Z.

@jayz 🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾444 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Whether he has Tidal or not, Snoop got to listen to the album and has nothing but love and praise for the Roc-A-Fella mogul. He sends an important message to all of his Instagram viewers, preaching to “practice supporting mother f-er’s other than yourself.” Now please, one of Snoop’s children: go show him how to sign up for Tidal.