Not Just Savage: A History Of Men Being Absolutely Sprung On Amber Rose

WENN
Men Sprung Off Of Amber Rose
A lot has been made about 21 Savage being head over heels for Amber Rose, being sprung and unable to keep his hands off of her. He’s been clowned for it to no end. But here’s the catch: he’s not the only person who’s been caught up in her cakes.
Plenty of men come across Amber and lose their damn minds. Take a look at some men who went gaga for Amber.
Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose
BET Awards ’11 held at the Shrine Auditorium
Los Angeles, California – 26.06.11
Featuring: Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose
Where: CA, United States
When: 26 Jun 2011
Credit: WENN
Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose
BET Awards ’11 held at the Shrine Auditorium
Los Angeles, California – 26.06.11
Featuring: Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose
Where: California, United States
When: 27 Jun 2011
Credit: WENN
Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa
2011 MTV Video Music Awards held at LA Live – Arrivals
Los Angeles, California – 28.08.11
Featuring: Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa
Where: California, United States
When: 28 Aug 2011
Credit: WENN
The 2013 BET Awards held at Nokia Theatre – Arrivals
Featuring: Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 02 Jul 2013
Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com
Amber Rose and Kanye West
‘The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion’ Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
Featuring: Amber Rose and Kanye West
Where: New York City, United States
When: 04 May 2009
Credit: WENN
Kanye West and Amber Rose
2009 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) held at the Radio City Music Hall – Arrivals
Featuring: Kanye West and Amber Rose
Where: New York City, United States
When: 13 Sep 2009
Credit: WENN
Rapper/Producer Kanye West with girlfriend Amber Rose
2009 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held at the Radio City Music Hall – Arrivals
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 13 Sep 2009
Credit: A. Miller/WENN
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.