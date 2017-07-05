Not Just Savage: A History Of Men Being Absolutely Sprung On Amber Rose

- By Bossip Staff
WENN

Men Sprung Off Of Amber Rose

A lot has been made about 21 Savage being head over heels for Amber Rose, being sprung and unable to keep his hands off of her. He’s been clowned for it to no end. But here’s the catch: he’s not the only person who’s been caught up in her cakes.

Plenty of men come across Amber and lose their damn minds. Take a look at some men who went gaga for Amber.

Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose
BET Awards ’11 held at the Shrine Auditorium
Los Angeles, California – 26.06.11
Featuring: Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose
Where: CA, United States
When: 26 Jun 2011
Credit: WENN

Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose
BET Awards ’11 held at the Shrine Auditorium
Los Angeles, California – 26.06.11
Featuring: Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose
Where: California, United States
When: 27 Jun 2011
Credit: WENN

    Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa
    2011 MTV Video Music Awards held at LA Live – Arrivals
    Los Angeles, California – 28.08.11
    Featuring: Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa
    Where: California, United States
    When: 28 Aug 2011
    Credit: WENN

    The 2013 BET Awards held at Nokia Theatre – Arrivals
    Featuring: Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose
    Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
    When: 02 Jul 2013
    Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

    Amber Rose and Kanye West
    ‘The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion’ Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
    Featuring: Amber Rose and Kanye West
    Where: New York City, United States
    When: 04 May 2009
    Credit: WENN

    Kanye West and Amber Rose
    2009 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) held at the Radio City Music Hall – Arrivals
    Featuring: Kanye West and Amber Rose
    Where: New York City, United States
    When: 13 Sep 2009
    Credit: WENN

    Rapper/Producer Kanye West with girlfriend Amber Rose
    2009 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held at the Radio City Music Hall – Arrivals
    Where: New York City, New York, United States
    When: 13 Sep 2009
    Credit: A. Miller/WENN

