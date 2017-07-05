Not Just Savage: A History Of Men Being Absolutely Sprung On Amber Rose

Men Sprung Off Of Amber Rose

A lot has been made about 21 Savage being head over heels for Amber Rose, being sprung and unable to keep his hands off of her. He’s been clowned for it to no end. But here’s the catch: he’s not the only person who’s been caught up in her cakes.

21 savage found his soulmate.. Amber Rose🤔 pic.twitter.com/oanxCXViGc — Mike Hardy (@WhoMikeHardy) June 30, 2017

Plenty of men come across Amber and lose their damn minds. Take a look at some men who went gaga for Amber.