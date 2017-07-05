Shots Fired: Woman NYPD Cop Murdered In Her Patrol Car By Police-Hating Gunman

Image via Angel Zayas/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

Woman NYPD Cop Killed By Shot To Face From Unprovoked Gunman

An NYPD officer is dead this morning after a now-deceased gunman shot 48-year-old Miosotis Familia in her face while she sat in a command center vehicle with her partner.

According to DailyMail, the attack was unprovoked and Officer Familia had not had previous interaction with the shooter, 34-year-old Alexander Bonds. Bonds was shot and killed by Familia’s fellow officers as he tried to flee the scene.

In a press conference held by Police Commissioner James P O’Neill O’Neill, Bonds was killed by a single shot and a silver revolver that is thought to be the murder weapon was recovered.

Its brazen, reckless and downright evil to murder someone, but to kill a cop while she sits in what is basically a mobile police precinct is another level of not giving a f**k. It is also reported that an innocent bystander took a bullet to the stomach from the shooter’s gun during the chase.

