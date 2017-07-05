A “Lil Positivity”: 2 Chainz’ Famed Atlanta Trap House To Become A Free HIV Clinic

Image via Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty

2 Chainz Turns Trap House Into Trap Clinic For Free HIV Testing

The marketing around 2 Chainz new album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music has been absolutely phenomenal. The former dope-dealing MC has found creative ways to push plenty of product in the past, but nothing even remotely close to the pink “Trap House” that sits near midtown Atlanta.

While there has been some controversy surrounding the house (white people hatin’ on it’s gaudy aesthetic and white people damaging the property, see a theme?), the art installation has been an enormous success and continues to be.

Despite the tame opposition, the multi-purpose property is now being positioned to become a real asset to the community…

Fulton County Board of Health say they pulling up today!! Come get tested and know your status! By the way this is Free99 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

@Hairweavekiller turned the crib into a “Trap Clinic” where people can tend to their health via free HIV testing yesterday afternoon.

According to Fox5 in Atlanta, the Trap House has also been used as a “church” to encourage those in the area to become more involved in activism and community service:

“I appreciate 2 Chainz and the whole team for putting this house up because in a lot of respects it’s reminding people that this is a real thing in our city,” said Pastor Michael Wortham “So people come and take pictures, put it up on Instagram and walk away, but there are a lot of people who aren’t able to walk away from this daily reality.”

How can you NOT love 2 Chainz?