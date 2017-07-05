Still Family Hustling: Tiny Serenades T.I. And Baby Heiress At Xscape Concert

Tiny And T.I. Have Touching Moment Onstage

It’s been a rocky road for Tiny and T.I. over the last year or so, what with divorce filings, public battles on social media, the reality tv reveal of their divorce drama and so on… But recently the troubled couple seem to have put the bad times behind them and Tip showed his support while Tiny was in Detroit this week for an Xscape show and other appearances.

Tiny serenaded her husband onstage at Chene Park while singing “Do You Want To”… as he held their 1-year-old baby Heiress on his lap.

We’re not sure whether to take this as a good sign that things are going well for the Harrises OR… if we should feel bad that Tiny didn’t get all touched up and rubbed on like the other ladies. What do you make of their moment? Is it a good sign of reconciliation or just a demonstration of a healthy co-parenting relationship and a family who will ALWAYS hustle together?

Keep in mind these two have several kids together

