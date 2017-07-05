She Woke? Joseline Puts Mona Scott Young On Blast For Owing Her Money & Exploiting People Of Color

Keep It Real Mona! Joseline Says Shady LHH Producers Are Trying To Sabotage Her Because They Owe Her Money

She woke now!

Joseline has sobered up from the person she was before Bonnie Bella, according to her testimony and read on Love and Hip Hop executive producer Mona Scott Young. The Puerto Rican Princess went on instagram live to address a montage of her foul behavior from “3 years ago” that played during the show this week. According to Joseline, producers were attempting to demean her character by playing the old fight clips. She says Mona is just mad she quit that show, after bringing them viewers and that Mona and VH1 owes her big money!

I quit the show, so now you wanna run back these plays that I did 3 years ago. What you trynna down play me for? I’m a mother…what’s goo with you? .You mad because you owe money and ya’ll on some bullsh-t.

Take a look:

Joseline says:

“It’s not cool, Your show can never elevate. You’re always trying to downplay color people, and Mona you should know better, [because] you Haitian.”