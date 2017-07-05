SMH: Judge Writes Letter Supporting Jurors Who Acquitted Officer In Philando Castile Shooting

SMFH…

Judge William H. Leary III Supports Jurors In Philando Castile Verdict

The Minnesota judge who presided over the case against the officer who fatally shot Philando Castile is publicly lending his support to jurors. Ramsey County District Judge William H. Leary III recently penned a letter of support to the jurors who acquitted Officer Jeronimo Yanez, saying there was “a failure to understand what you were asked to do.”

According to Judge Leary, the jury of five women and seven men did nothing wrong when they left Officer Yanez walk. Instead, the judge says that despite the shocking dash cam video that shows Yanez kill Castile after he tells him that he has a weapon…

“Sir, I have to tell you, I do have a firearm on me,” says Castile in the video. “OK. Don’t reach for it, then,” says Yanez before grabbing his own gun pointing it inside the car and firing multiple rounds.

criticism of the jury is unfounded.

“The criticism of the jury’s decision of which I am aware has focused primarily on a reaction to the squad-cam video and on consideration of issues you as jurors were never asked to address,” wrote Leary according to ABC News.”You were simply asked to determine, beyond a reasonable doubt, whether a crime had been committed.”

“You were never asked to decide whether racism continues to exist, whether certain members of our community are disproportionately affected by police tactics, or whether police training is ineffective.”

If you’ve seen the dash cam video then you know why a letter like this is absolutely infuriating.

What do YOU think about Judge William H. Leary III supporting the jury’s acquittal???