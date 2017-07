Cookouts can go one of two ways pic.twitter.com/Ud2HhoKNaD — Vance Amory ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ณ (@Pharaoh_Munk) July 4, 2017

Hilarious 4th Of July Tweets/Memes

4th of July 2017 came thru on a strange Tuesday but that didn’t stop the show or the hilarious tweets/memes that flooded Black Twitter until the very last firework.

When they didn't reply to "where the cookout at?" but snap map lead you straight to them pic.twitter.com/002rWhSX4i — ๐ŸƒGracia๐Ÿƒ (@NegrObito) July 4, 2017

Peep the funniest tweets and memes from 4th of July 2017.