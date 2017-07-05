Poor Things: Damon Wayans Jr. Made A Joke About Caucasians On “Independence Day” And Spoiled Casseroles

White People Are TRIGGERED Over Damon Wayans Jr.’s Joke About Racists On July 4th

Yesterday was the 4th of July and actor Damon Wayans Jr. acknowledged the national holiday for what it actually is…white people being proud of their racists ancestors. He tweeted “Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day”.

Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

Apparently, this put some caucasians in a funky mood. Many didn’t get the “joke” and sounded off about it in his mentions. The tweet even sparked headlines, but Damon did not give one single fawk about their feelings.

A joke some took too personally. So what. Jokes aren't illegal. — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

When I think of all the men and women who have died for our independence, laughter does not come to mind. — jan (@ricknjan) July 4, 2017

Exactly! Thank you for saying this😀 these types of statements no matter the context can not be considered Jokes — Stuart Baker (@pacmaniacwv) July 4, 2017

Yawn.

Huff Post says Damon’s joke bombed, but we think it’s a hit! Out of the park.

Damon Wayans Jr.'s Fourth of July "white people" joke bombs https://t.co/KLNGgh5FPF pic.twitter.com/jhpRJVukfC — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 5, 2017

Some users were so upset, they resorted to calling Damon names and making fun of his career. The comedian just blew a kiss at his taunters.

Thanks Jason 🙂 . Will do 🙂 😘 — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) July 4, 2017

They’ll be aiiiiight. Do you think he took it too far or are white people just triggered by the truth?