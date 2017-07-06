New Couple??? Is Brad Pitt Smashing Sienna Miller’s British Bohemian Cakes To Smithereens?

Newly Single Brad Pitt Has Been Mingling With Sienna Miller

Now that Brad Pitt is divorced from Angelina Jolie he is single and ready to mingle.

According to US Weekly reports a source claims Pitt is looking for a partner after becoming single for the first time in almost twenty years.

The 53-year-old.. “has been on a couple of dates,” says another insider. “He’s hanging out with friends and those friends are bringing him out to meet other people.” The Pitt source confirms he’s had a few meet-ups with Sienna Miller, who starred in his 2016 biographical adventure, The Lost City of Z. Says a source of the duo — spotted hanging out at England’s famed Glastonbury Festival in the early hours of June 24 — “They’ve been spending some time together.” The first hint of a flirtation came in early April. At a 25-person dinner for The Lost City of Z cast and crew in L.A., the actor and the 35-year-old Brit were seen chatting much of the night. They reconnected two months later on her side of the pond. When Pitt popped by Glastonbury with Bradley Cooper June 23, the pals connected with the blonde beauty, Cooper’s costar in 2014’s American Sniper. “They are all good friends so they were hanging out,” says the Pitt insider, denying a report from Britain’s The Sun newspaper that Pitt and Miller were stroking each other and holding hands. Insists the insider of Pitt and Miller, mom to 5-year-old Marlowe with former fiancé Tom Sturridge. But should the ‘90s heartthrob want to make a move, the Pitt source sees a good future: “They would make a great couple.”

Do you think Sienna could be the next Mrs. Brad Pitt? Do you think she will be scared off by his past with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie? How about all those kids? She has one son while he has SIX with Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox and Pax!

