Rob Kardashian Puts Blac Chyna On Blast For Using Drugs And Smashing Dudes In The House With Their Children???
Rob Kardashian is on a “F-ck Blac Chyna” spree right now on his IG feed!
He’s been putting the mother of his child on blast after she’s not only been sleeping with two other men, but one of them contacted Rob and attempted to extort money from him!
Rob popped off his posts with a video of Blac Chyna tongue kissing a dude. Rob says she sent him the video out of spite!
Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f-cking me and then this dude right after. U need help.
Rob clarified that this dude’s name is Meechie. And another dude name Ferrari was texting him about Chyna.
So this is the dude she sent me the video of them fucking @mechiesocrazy lol so she fucked me then @ferraritru3 then this dude in 3 days. With my daughter and her son in the house in my bed haha and my paid house. Damn this woman is crazy and thank God i fucked her without a condom but damn I'm scared but I promise imma get checked and do a full panel this week ! I'm praying imma be clean but shit Chyna. So now the total is 8 dudes in less than a month come on man. This is wild. Omg I'm actually laughing
Here is the dude Ferrari allegedly in Chyna’s bed, wearing a robe Rob paid for.
The saddest part is I knew about all this and didn't say a word or speak on anything because I actually Love Chyna genuinely until she just sent me a video of her and this man kissing in her bed with my daughter and her son in the house. The same day she sent me pic of her pussy and saying i can come fuck her soon. The same exact day I had 250K of jeweler dropped off to the house. I never been so disrespected by a Woman and I support everything she does until this stuff. Just sloppy and messy and the disrespect. Thank God for my daughter but I will never allow my daughter over to that house that I pay for with all the drugs and alcohol that goes on. I got receipts for days and I'm gonna keep going and I don't give a fuck. The girl told me today she gonna have a third baby daddy and she also told me today she wants to have more kids next year in June. And she sending me videos of her and other man with our babies in the house. And then this thirsty ass dude posting selfies in the house I pay for and bed I made my baby in damn shame.
Rob says that the dude in Chyna’s bed texted him in an attempt to extort money out of him. In texts he posted, the guys is allegedly pitching ideas for a show “to make some money” with Rob, by exposing Chyna.
Next, Rob went on to post some xxx photos of Chyna’s poon that she sent him the very same day she allegedly slept with the mystery dude. Under the poon pic, Rob says:
This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care.
Obviously, we cant show it here. If Rob doesn’t delete it, you can see it here. There’s a sleuth of other videos and photos of Chyna getting surgery that Rob paid for, posts where Rob alleges she’s on drugs and more.
Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this
Rob says:
Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I’m such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can’t believe u would disrespect me like this.
Here is the dude Chyna is tonguing down on video that she allegedly sent to Rob.
