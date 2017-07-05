Rob Kardashian Puts Blac Chyna On Blast For Using Drugs And Smashing Dudes In The House With Their Children???

Rob Kardashian Puts Blac Chyna’s Ho Antics On Blast After Side Dude Attempts To Extort Rob For Money!

Rob Kardashian is on a “F-ck Blac Chyna” spree right now on his IG feed!

He’s been putting the mother of his child on blast after she’s not only been sleeping with two other men, but one of them contacted Rob and attempted to extort money from him!

Rob popped off his posts with a video of Blac Chyna tongue kissing a dude. Rob says she sent him the video out of spite!

Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after. U need help A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f-cking me and then this dude right after. U need help.

Rob clarified that this dude’s name is Meechie. And another dude name Ferrari was texting him about Chyna.

Here is the dude Ferrari allegedly in Chyna’s bed, wearing a robe Rob paid for.

Rob says that the dude in Chyna’s bed texted him in an attempt to extort money out of him. In texts he posted, the guys is allegedly pitching ideas for a show “to make some money” with Rob, by exposing Chyna.

Next, Rob went on to post some xxx photos of Chyna’s poon that she sent him the very same day she allegedly slept with the mystery dude. Under the poon pic, Rob says:

This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care.

Obviously, we cant show it here. If Rob doesn’t delete it, you can see it here. There’s a sleuth of other videos and photos of Chyna getting surgery that Rob paid for, posts where Rob alleges she’s on drugs and more.

Hit the flip to see.